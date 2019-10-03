While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 3

Raging Trump swears and fulminates in besieged White House

Wednesday was a weird day to be a visiting president of Finland at the White House: the ceremonial greeting, the Oval Office chat... and Donald Trump fulminating about enemies and jockstraps.

Seated in front of the beautiful Oval Office fireplace, President Sauli Niinisto and Trump outwardly resembled any two leaders starting what diplomats call a "bilat".

But in impeachment crazy Washington - and especially in the besieged White House - normal is over.

Niinisto sat immobile during 17 minutes of monologues by Trump to reporters about the "disgraceful" attack on his presidency.

READ MORE HERE

US Senator Bernie Sanders hospitalised after experiencing chest pains

US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders was hospitalised with chest pains and a blockage in one artery and will suspend his campaign for the White House until further notice, an adviser said.

Sanders, 78, was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for 2020 presidential campaign events when he experienced discomfort and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

"Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Unknown number of people killed as vintage plane crashes in US

An unknown number of people were killed when a vintage World War II-era plane carrying 13 people crashed on Wednesday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, officials said.

At a late-morning news conference, officials confirmed there were fatalities but declined to say how many, noting they were still working to identify victims.

In some cases victims has been badly burned, making it difficult to identify them, officials said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Salah double ensures Liverpool survive Salzburg scare

Liverpool survived a huge scare to get their Champions League defence back on track as Mohamed Salah scored twice in a thrilling 4-3 win over Salzburg at Anfield, despite blowing a three-goal lead.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring against his former club before Andy Robertson and Salah put the holders in command inside the first 36 minutes before Salzburg bore their teeth.

Liverpool's storied history in this competition has been littered with famous comebacks from 3-0 down, but the shoe was nearly on the other foot after half-time as Salzburg threatened an incredible recovery.

READ MORE HERE

Embattled opera star Placido Domingo resigns from LA Opera

Legendary opera singer Placido Domingo, who is facing myriad sexual harassment accusations, announced on Wednesday that he was resigning as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, effectively putting an end to his career in the United States.

"Recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised," Domingo, 78, wrote in a statement obtained by AFP.

In August, eight singers and a dancer told the Associated Press about incidents going back to the 1980s, including one in which a woman said Domingo put his hand down her skirt while three others said he forcibly kissed them.

READ MORE HERE