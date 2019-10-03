Unknown number of people killed as vintage plane crashes in US

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WASHINGTON POST) - An unknown number of people were killed when a vintage World War II-era plane carrying 13 people crashed on Wednesday (Oct 2) at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, officials said.

At a late-morning news conference, officials confirmed there were fatalities but declined to say how many, noting they were still working to identify victims.

In some cases victims has been badly burned, making it difficult to identify them, officials said.

However, the Associated Press reported that at least two people were killed.

The 13 people aboard included three crew members.

At least one person on the ground was also injured, officials said.

"These are all members of our Connecticut family," said Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat. "Our hearts are broken for you right now. We're going to get to the bottom of this as soon as we can."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the vintage Boeing B-17 crashed while attempting to land at the airport around 10am. The plane is a civilian registered aircraft and not operated by the military, officials said.

Images on television and social media showed flames and huge plumes of dark black smoke at the scene of the crash. The plane took off shortly after 9.45am, according to James Rovella, commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, and crew members radioed the control tower about five minutes later that they were experiencing difficulties.

Our crews are operating at an aircraft crash at Bradley airport pic.twitter.com/WP7k2tQBpB — IAFF Local S15 (@IaffS15) October 2, 2019

A viewer sent NBC Connecticut this video of smoke billowing into the sky at Bradley International Airport. #NBCCT crews are working to gather more information. https://t.co/unjZHNh8A5 pic.twitter.com/7NMVPMJd8v — Kristen Johnson (@KristenNBCCT) October 2, 2019

Rovella said officials from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were on the scene. They are being aided in the investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

Because of the plane's age, it is not clear whether it is equipped with a so-called "black box," which would offer clues as to what may have gone wrong.

Six people were taken to Hartford Hospital. At least three were in critical condition, according to Kenneth John Robinson, the hospital's chief of emergency medicine. Two patients were also scheduled to be transferred to another hospital that specialises in the treatment of burns, he said. Two other area hospitals are also treating victims.

The airport was temporarily shut down, leaving several hundred people stranded, but at least one runway reopened shortly before 2pm.

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said the runway on which the crash occurred will remain closed.

Bradley International Airport is the second largest airport in New England. It is located about 27km north of Hartford.

The plane, known as the "Flying Fortress," was owned by the Massachusetts-based Collings Foundation, which issued a statement on Wednesday morning. It was one of five vintage aircraft at the airport as part of a special event.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley."

It added that its "flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."

The foundation organises the Wings of Freedom Tour of World War II aircraft and a similar tour of Vietnam era planes. The organisation takes part in "air shows, barnstorming, historical reunions, and joint museum displays," it says. People can also pay to fly on the aircraft.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the victims. They and the public deserve to know the facts and causes of this tragic crash," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal said the crash may renew scrutiny of the rules regarding operation of such vintage aircraft.

The state's other senator also offered condolences.