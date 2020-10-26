While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 26

Stowaways threaten tanker crew in English Channel

Stowaways threatened the crew of an oil tanker at sea off England’s south coast, police said Sunday (Oct 25), adding that the incident was still ongoing almost nine hours after the alarm was first raised.

“Concerns were raised to police for the welfare of the crew aboard the Nave Andromeda” tanker at 1004 GMT, police said in a statement.

The ship was around six miles off the Isle of Wight on England’s south coast.

READ MORE HERE

Meeting at Muhyiddin's home to discuss King's decision not to declare emergency, not PM's resignation: Source

Ministers gathered at the home of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin late Sunday (Oct 25) night after the Palace announced that Malaysia's King would not be declaring an emergency as proposed by the prime minister.

The informal meeting sparked speculation of Mr Muhyiddin's resignation, but a source informed The Star that it was just to discuss the King's decision.

"There were a few of us here at his residence earlier before the Palace made the announcement. We stayed on and a few more arrived later to have an informal discussion on what transpired today, as we will have a special Cabinet meeting tomorrow too.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged for 'liking' photo of murdered French teacher

A young man who "liked" a gruesome Twitter picture showing French teacher Samuel Paty after he was murdered has been charged with glorifying terrorism, French authorities said on Sunday (Oct 25).

Mr Paty was attacked and killed on the street for showing his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a class on free speech.

His killer, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee who had been living in France since he was a child, was shot dead by police. Before his death, he posted a picture of the teacher's severed head on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

Thai protesters say they will petition Germany over king

Thai demonstrators said on Sunday (Oct 25) they would petition Germany to investigate King Maha Vajiralongkorn's use of his powers while he has been staying in the European country, as thousands of people again took to the streets of Bangkok.

Sunday's demonstration was the first major show of force since Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha ignored an overnight deadline from protesters to resign and since he withdrew Oct 15 emergency measures that had backfired by drawing bigger protests.

A march is planned on Monday to the German embassy amid calls by protesters for curbs on the king's powers in what have become the biggest anti-establishment protests in years. The king has spent most of this year in Germany.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Vardy rocks Arsenal as Leicester go fourth

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to seal Leicester's late 1-0 win as spluttering Arsenal crashed to a third defeat in their last four Premier League games on Sunday (Oct 25).

Vardy was only fit enough for the bench after a calf injury, but Brendan Rodgers sent the Leicester striker on with 30 minutes left and he responded with his sixth goal of the season.

The 33-year-old has made a habit of tormenting Arsenal and has now scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League games against them.

READ MORE HERE