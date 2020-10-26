Meeting at Muhyiddin's home to discuss King's decision not to declare emergency, not PM's resignation: Source

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Ministers gathered at the home of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin late Sunday (Oct 25) night after the Palace announced that Malaysia's King would not be declaring an emergency as proposed by the prime minister.

The informal meeting sparked speculation of Mr Muhyiddin's resignation, but a source informed The Star that it was just to discuss the King's decision.

"There were a few of us here at his residence earlier before the Palace made the announcement. We stayed on and a few more arrived later to have an informal discussion on what transpired today, as we will have a special Cabinet meeting tomorrow too.

"The Prime Minister is collected and calm. No one is resigning over the decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. We will issue a statement on Monday," said a source who was at the meeting.

Among the ministers spotted were Senior Minister Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Takiyuddin Hassan, Minister in the Prime Minister's department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

The ministers began leaving Mr Muhyiddin's residence in the leafy Kuala Lumpur suburb of Bukit Damansara at about 10.45pm.