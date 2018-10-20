While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 20

At least 59 killed as train hits crowd in northern India

A commuter train travelling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks in northern India killing at least 59 people, state officials said, making it India’s worst rail disaster this year.

Video footage from the scene showed hundreds had gathered to watch the burning of an effigy as part of the Dussehra festival celebrations, when a commuter train ran through the crowd.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw bodies of victims strewn around rail tracks, friends and relatives stood around in shock, many were sobbing and appeared distraught.

An officer in the police control room said it was hard to confirm the toll as there were dismembered body parts all over.

Next summit for Trump, North Korea's Kim likely early next year

The next summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to happen early next year, a senior administration official said.

The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders'second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June.

"A meeting is likely sometime after the first of the year," the US official told a small group of reporters.

Britain ready to drop Brexit demand on Irish border to ease deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May is said to be ready to ditch one of her key Brexit demands in order to resolve the vexed issue of the Irish border and clear the path to a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fix opens the possibility that Britain would end up bound indefinitely to the European Union's customs rules.

While that's something that the EU and many businesses want, it risks detonating a crisis in May's government that could even bring her down.

Formula One: Hamilton’s title hopes boosted by Vettel’s grid drop

Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of clinching his fifth Formula One world championship at the US Grand Prix were boosted when Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel was handed a three-place grid penalty for a practice infringement.

Hamilton had already dominated both rainswept practice sessions when the German’s penalty was confirmed by race stewards.

Vettel, whose season has been punctuated by mistakes, added another error to the list when he was found to have gone too fast when red warning flags were waved during the morning running.

Rihanna turns down Super Bowl show, backs Kaepernick

Pop superstar Rihanna declined an offer to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show because she supported former National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice, according to media reports.

US Weekly and other reports cited an unnamed source as saying that the NFL and broadcaster CBS Corp "really wanted Rihanna to be next year's performer."

However, she declined in support of Kaepernick, the first player to kneel as the national anthem played at a game in protest over racial inequality and police brutality against black people and minorities in the United States.

