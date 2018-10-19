Train runs over crowd on tracks in northern India, 50 feared dead

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - A commuter train travelling at high speed struck a crowd of people seated on tracks in northern India on Friday (Oct 19) and at least 50 were feared killed, Punjab state police and witnesses said.

“The people were sitting on and near the tracks on the outskirts of Amritsar watching the burning of effigies as part of the Dussehra festival when a commuter train ran over them,” a police officer told Reuters.

At least 60 people were admitted to hospital with injuries, the police officer in the control room said, after what he called a “freak accident” given that people did not hear the train approaching amid the din of festivities and fireworks.

Reuters partner ANI news agency reported that an eyewitness at the scene said the train that ran over people was travelling at a high speed.

Amarinder Singh, Punjab chief minister, said he was rushing to Amritsar to supervise relief and rescue operations.

“District authorities have been mobilised on war footing,” Singh tweeted.

Local television stations showed images of angry and distraught locals including a weeping mother who had just lost a child in the tragedy.

Tragic incident at Amritsar as Train runs over ppl standing on Railway track. pic.twitter.com/JUPSCJjQ7f — 🇮🇳Pradeep Kumar 🇮🇳 (@GudduKumarm2272) October 19, 2018

#Punjab: Police says, "There are more than 50 casualties. We are evacuating people, injured taken to the hospital", on accident in which several are feared dead in Choura Bazar near Amritsar pic.twitter.com/ITMeckyIN4 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018

The train accident in Punjab in which over 50 people have died is shocking. I urge the state government & Congress workers to provide immediate relief at the accident site. My condolences to the families of those who have died. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2018

