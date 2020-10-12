While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 12

Trump declares himself immune from Covid-19, prepares for return to campaign trail

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from Covid-19 and was not an infection risk for others, freeing him to return to holding big campaign rallies during the final weeks of the race for the White House.

Trump also said, without producing evidence, that he was now immune, a claim that drew a flag from Twitter for violating the social media platform’s rules about misleading information related to Covid-19.

The comments from Trump came a day after his physician said the president had taken a test showing he was no longer infectious. He did not say directly whether Trump had tested negative for Covid-19.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape,” Trump told Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures.

Liverpool faces toughest of new UK coronavirus lockdown measures

The city of Liverpool may go into the strictest "third tier" of new anti-coronavirus restrictions to be announced imminently by the British government, Sky News said on Sunday, adding that the measures could last six months.

Schools and universities will stay open while bars, gyms, casinos and bookmakers are likely to close, Sky said, though pubs serving "substantial food" should remain open.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is due to speak to the nation on Monday about new restrictions to curb a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, has yet to sign off on the measures for Liverpool, the broadcaster added.

Fauci says he was taken out of context in Trump campaign ad

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, says he was taken out of context in a new campaign advertisement that touts US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports.

"The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials," Fauci in a statement provided to CNN when asked if he agreed to be featured in the ad.

The contentious advertisement was released by the Trump campaign last week, after the president was discharged from the hospital after being treated for complications from the coronavirus.

Floods kill 17 people in central Vietnam, next storm due soon

At least 17 people have been killed by floods in Vietnam's central provinces in the past week and 13 are still missing, state media said on Sunday as the country braced for another tropical storm.

In the next few days, the central region should be prepared for another typhoon, Linfa, which will bring more rains and result in more flooding, state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) reported.

Footage broadcast by VTV showed fishermen being rescued by coastguard and helicopters as strong winds battered the central Vietnamese coast in the central province of Quang Tri.

Rafael Nadal wins 13th French Open to claim record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title

Spain's Rafael Nadal demolished world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the French Open final to claim a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

With his record-improving 13th triumph at Roland Garros, world number two Nadal is now tied with Swiss Roger Federer as the player with the most men's singles major titles.

Nadal was the early aggressor as he choked Djokovic to win the opening set in brutal fashion having made only two unforced errors.

