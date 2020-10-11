Trump declares himself immune from Covid-19 in interview

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 11) declared himself immune from Covid-19 as he prepares to return to the election campaign trail and fight to regain ground against rival Joe Biden.

"It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I'm immune," Mr Trump said in a Fox News interview, a day after his doctor affirmed he was no longer a transmission risk for the disease.

Mr Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others.

His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.

"I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape," Mr Trump said on Fox News. "It seems like I'm immune. I can go way out of the basement."