While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 10

Singaporean Dickson Yeo gets 14 months' jail in US for spying for China

Dickson Yeo, the Singaporean who pleaded guilty to spying for China in the United States, said at his sentencing hearing on Friday that he was still supportive of China.

“I am sympathetic to China’s position, but it was not my intention to harm anyone,” said Yeo, 39, who received 14 months’ jail. “All I want to do is to go home to my family.”

He said he took full responsibility for his actions and thanked the US government for showing professionalism when handling his case.

“But I am still sympathetic to the Chinese cause,” he said. “There is a general feeling in China that the US is out to, sort of, bleed China dry.”

Trump to resume campaigning with an in-person White House event

US President Donald Trump, itching to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a Covid-19 infection, will begin by delivering remarks to supporters at the White House at an outdoor event on Saturday.

A White House official said Trump will address the crowd from a balcony on a “law and order” theme.

A source familiar with the situation said the crowd could be in the hundreds, and all were expected to wear masks.

China's Xi Jinping says intends to deepen relations with North Korea: KCNA

In a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un for the founding anniversary of North Korea's ruling party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he intends to deepen relations with Pyongyang, North Korean state media reported on Saturday.

"We have an intent to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-Korea relations together with Korean comrades and propel the long-lasting and stable development of the socialist cause of the two countries," North Korean state news agency KCNA quoted Xi as saying.

Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, and events are expected to include a large military parade that may feature some of North Korea's long-range ballistic missiles for the first time since 2018.

Disney says it had to work with Chinese government on Mulan

Walt Disney defended its cooperation with government entities accused of human-rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, saying the company had to work with the government in order to make films there.

"There are regulations that must be followed by all foreign film production companies wanting to operate in China," Sean Bailey, president of Disney's film studio, said in an Oct 7 letter to two British politicians. "These companies are not allowed to operate independently and must partner with a Chinese production company which is responsible for securing all film permits."

Disney released Mulan, a US$200 million ($S270 million) live-action remake of the company's 1998 animated hit, last month.

Tennis: Novak Djokovic to face Rafael Nadal in French Open final blockbuster

Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster French Open title showdown with Rafael Nadal on Friday after a dramatic five-set semi-final victory over Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

World number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, reached his fifth final in Paris, defeating fifth seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a roller-coaster of a contest where he had held a match point in the third set.

Nadal, the 12-time champion, defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to make a 13th final at the tournament.

