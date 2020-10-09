Trump 'ready to go', will see if Saturday rally possible

US President Donald Trump is ready to go and see if a campaign rally is possible for this weekend.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - White House spokesman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday (Oct 9) that US President Donald Trump, who was hospitalised last weekend with Covid-19, is ready to go and seeing if a campaign rally is possible for this weekend.

"We're just trying to keep up with the president who's ready to go, ready to be out there, as soon as he gets the okay from his doctor," Ms McEnany said in a video call with Fox News.

"There are medical tests under way that will ensure that when the President's back out there, he will not be able to transmit the virus."

 
 

