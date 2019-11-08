While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 8

18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa

Eighteen Singaporeans were injured after a bridge in a 4.5-star hotel in Batam collapsed on Thursday afternoon, Indonesian police said.

Fifteen of the injured Singaporeans were immediately rushed to hospital, while three others who sustained light injuries were treated at the scene at Montigo Resorts Nongsa, north of Batam.

"The wooden foundations of the bridge have probably decayed, leading to its collapse," news site Detik.com cited Colonel S. Erlangga, the Riau Islands provincial police spokesman, as saying.

Some of the victims were taking selfies when the bridge collapsed, Detik reported.

Woman who jogs through fly swarm pulls parasitic worm from her eye

The woman had just rounded a corner while running along a steep trail in coastal California when she charged face-first into an unpleasant surprise: a swarm of flies.

The pesky bugs quickly engulfed her, forcing her to swat them away from her face and even spit some out of her mouth. But little did she know, things were about to get much worse.

A month later, her right eye started to bother her. She rinsed it with water and out came the source of the irritation - only it wasn't an errant eyelash or a wayward dust particle. It was a live worm, roughly half an inch long, transparent and wriggling. And it wasn't alone.

British 82-year-old cyclist marks a million miles in the saddle

An 82-year-old man on Thursday became the first British cyclist to register one million miles on his bike with a five-mile (8km) ride to a cafe.

Russ Mantle, a retired civil servant, has recorded his mileage since he got his first bike in 1952.

He has meticulously noted every ride as he cycled to work, participated in local races and pedalled up mountains in Europe and America.

Actress Adele Haenel hailed for breaking France's #MeToo 'silence'

The heartbreaking testimony of one of France's most acclaimed actresses who said she was sexually harassed as a 12-year-old by the director of her first film has shaken France's film industry.

Adele Haenel, who has won two French Oscars, has garnered unprecedented support since she spoke out claiming that she was subjected to "forced kisses on the neck" and "repeated touching" from a film-maker who became obsessed with her.

In a long and moving interview livestreamed by the investigative website Medipart, Haenel, now 30, appealed for French society to open its eyes to abuse in its midst.

Succession actor Pete Friedman auctions rare Beatles concert poster

One of the last five known concert posters from the Beatles 1966 Shea Stadium show is hitting the auction block.

Succession actor Pete Friedman took the poster off a telephone pole near his childhood home in Queens, New York.

After realising its value, Friedman decided to sell it with Heritage Auctions in New York. The current bid is over US$65,000 (S$88,000) with the final bid being accepted on Nov 16.

