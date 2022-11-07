While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 7

Ukraine's occupied city of Kherson without electricity, water after strike
Ukraine’s Russian-occupied city of Kherson was cut off from water and electricity supplies Sunday after an air strike and a key dam in the region was also damaged, local officials said.
It is the first time that Kherson – which fell to Moscow’s forces within days of their February offensive – has seen such a power cut.
“In Kherson and a number of other areas in the region, there is temporarily no electricity or water supply,” the city’s Moscow-installed administration said on Telegram.
UK's Sunak stands by minister accused of sending bullying texts
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is standing by a government minister who has been accused of bullying a colleague, cabinet office minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, saying the phone messages in question were sent “in the heat of the moment”.
The allegations, reported by the Sunday Times newspaper, have surfaced only days following criticism of Sunak for reappointing Suella Braverman as interior minister after she was fired by his predecessor for breaching email security rules.
The Sunday Times published text messages sent by Gavin Williamson, a minister in the cabinet office, to the former chief whip, or Conservative Party enforcer, Wendy Morton, in which he criticised her and used expletive-ridden language.
Twitter to delay changes to check mark badges until after US midterm elections: NYT
Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new US$8 (S$11.27) a month service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The US midterm elections on Tuesday will decide whether Republicans or President Joe Biden’s Democrats will control Congress.
Women managers have improved Vatican more than men, pope says
Pope Francis said on Sunday that women he has appointed in the Vatican have proved they can be better managers than men and that there was too much male chauvinism in the Roman Catholic Church and society at large.
The pope made his comments during an airborne news conference on the plane returning to Rome from his four-day trip to Bahrain.
“I have noticed that every time a woman is given a position (of responsibility) in the Vatican, things improve,” he said.
Football: Liverpool's Salah strikes twice to down battling Spurs
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah cleverly fashioned one goal and was gifted another in the first-half as the visitors claimed a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.
Egyptian Salah opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he expertly controlled a pass from Darwin Nunez inside the area, turned and fired a low shot into the corner with his left foot.
His second goal five minutes before halftime was a gift from Eric Dier who miscued a header from a kick downfield by Alisson and the Egyptian ran clear and dinked the ball past Hugo Lloris.