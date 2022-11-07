Football: Liverpool's Salah strikes twice to down battling Spurs

LONDON - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah cleverly fashioned one goal and was gifted another in the first-half as the visitors claimed a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Egyptian Salah opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he expertly controlled a pass from Darwin Nunez inside the area, turned and fired a low shot into the corner with his left foot.

His second goal five minutes before halftime was a gift from Eric Dier who miscued a header from a kick downfield by Alisson and the Egyptian ran clear and dinked the ball past Hugo Lloris.

The hosts had their moments with Ivan Perisic hitting the woodwork in each half and they could have had a penalty when Ryan Sessegnon was bundled over by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After the break, Spurs raised their game, boosted by Dejan Kulusevski returning from injury off the bench. He had an almost instant impact as he fed Harry Kane who scored in the 70th.

But Liverpool weathered the storm to claim the win and end a run of two Premier League defeats, leaving them eighth on 19 points after 13 games. Spurs slipped to fourth on 26 from 14. REUTERS