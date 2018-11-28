While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 28

Greenhouse gas emissions gap wider than ever: UN report

Global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 could be between 13 billion and 15 billion tonnes more than the level needed to keep global warming within 2 degrees Celsius this century, a United Nations report estimated on Tuesday.

The ninth annual UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report analysed the impact of countries' emissions cut targets and policies, and whether they are enough to limit global average temperature rise to a safer threshold below 2C.

The assessment comes a few days before a UN climate conference starts in Poland from Dec 2-14. The talks will produce a "rule book" on how to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement which aims limit the rise in global temperatures to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE HERE

131 people, including K2 pupils and teachers, down with gastroenteritis after consuming food from FoodTalks

In yet another case of food poisoning, 131 people have fallen ill after consuming food from a caterer. The victims included Kindergarten 2 pupils and teachers who were attending a learning camp.





The outbreak of gastroenteritis traced to the consumption of food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer is currently being investigated. PHOTO: FOODTALKS CATERER & MANUFACTURER





In a joint statement, the National Environmental Agency (NEA), Ministry of Health (MOH) and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said that they were investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis traced to the consumption of food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer, located at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok on Monday (Nov 26).

As of Tuesday, 131 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported. None of the victims have been hospitalised.

READ MORE HERE

Piece of Eiffel Tower staircase sells for 169,000 euros in Paris auction





The piece, which came from a private collection in Canada, had connected the top two floors of the Eiffel Tower. PHOTO: AFP





A piece of the original spiral staircase from the Eiffel Tower, Paris's most famous attraction, was sold for 169,000 euros (S$262,981) on Tuesday, a spokesman for auction house Artcurial said, three times the initial estimate.

The successful bidder, an unidentified collector from the Middle East, acquired a section of the 129-year-old iron landmark that measures 4.3 metres in height, weighs about 900kg and includes about 25 steps.

The piece, which came from a private collection in Canada, had connected the top two floors of the Eiffel Tower. It is one of 24 sections that were cut out in 1983 following the installation of a lift between the two floors.

READ MORE HERE

Miss Vietnam's baguette-themed national costume design for Miss Universe 2018 causes a stir





In photos she posted on her social media accounts on Nov 22 when she unveiled her outfit, she appears to be hemmed in by 3 baskets of baguette, some clamping meat and vegetable fillings. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/H'HEN NIE





When a vivacious Miss Thailand strutted on stage in an outrageous tuk tuk costume - complete with headlights and handlebars - during the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, netizens responded with derision and laughter.

But Ms Aniporn "Nat" Chalermburanawong had the last laugh when she went on to bag the Best National Costume prize at the competition in Las Vegas for her celebration of the three-wheeled vehicle commonly seen on the streets of Thailand.

This year, Miss Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie is steering down a similar path at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Thailand next month for picking an equally wacky costume to represent her country's culture in the national costume segment: Banh mi, a popular Vietnamese baguette sandwich.

READ MORE HERE

SpongeBob SquarePants animated series creator dies at age 57





Stephen Hillenburg had said last year that he was suffering from the neurodegenerative disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. PHOTO: REUTERS





The creator of the animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants, Stephen Hillenburg, has died at the age of 57, the Nickelodeon television network said on Tuesday.

Hillenburg had said last year that he was suffering from the neurodegenerative disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS," the network said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE