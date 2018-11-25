While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 25

US in deal with Mexico over asylum seekers: Report

The Trump administration has reached a deal with Mexico's incoming government under which asylum seekers will wait in Mexico while their claims are assessed by US courts, The Washington Post reported.

The deal, which would overhaul US border policy, comes with President Donald Trump outraged over the presence of thousands of Central American migrants who marched to the Mexican side of the border hoping to enter the US for a better life free from the poverty and gang violence in their homelands.

"For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico," the Post quoted Olga Sanchez Cordero, Mexico's incoming interior minister, as saying.

It would be a "short-term solution," said Sanchez Cordero, a member of new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration. He will take office on Dec 1.

READ MORE HERE

Anti-gay marriage groups win Taiwan referendum battle

Voters in Taiwan backed anti-gay marriage referendums in what LGBT activists said was a major blow to the island's reputation as a rights trailblazer.

Taiwan's top court legalised same-sex marriage in May 2017, the first place in Asia to do so, and ruled that it must be brought in within two years, but the government has made little progress in the face of opposition from conservative groups.

A referendum on whether marriage should only be recognised as between a man and a woman in Taiwan's Civil Code won more than seven million votes, while another calling for same-sex unions to be regulated under a separate law gained over six million.

READ MORE HERE

French police clash violently with protesters on Champs Elysees over petrol costs

Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris on Saturday (Nov 24) with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies, the second weekend of “yellow vest” protests across France.

As night fell, the famed Champs-Elysees avenue, where fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld switched on the red lights of Christmas just a few days ago, was still aglow with fires lit by protesters.

President Emmanuel Macron thanked police forces for their ”courage and professionalism” in dealing with demonstrators as calm progressively returned to the Champs Elysees.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Spurs end Chelsea run as Man City, Liverpool forge on

Tottenham Hotspur ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a breathtaking display of attacking football at Wembley that saw them seal an emphatic 3-1 win and refresh their title challenge.

The win moved Spurs up to third but unbeaten Manchester City still looked in a class of their own at the top as Leroy Sane scored twice in a 4-0 stroll over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

It put City onto 35 points from 13 matches but nearest pursuers Liverpool, also still unbeaten, remained just two points behind the champions, keeping up the pressure with a 3-0 win at Watford.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Hamilton on pole for final race of F1 season

Five-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes front-row lockout with a blistering pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The pole was a record-extending 83rd of the Briton's career and 11th of the season, as well as the fifth year in succession that Mercedes have swept the front row at the floodlit Yas Marina circuit.

Hamilton's pole lap of one minute 34.794 seconds was also a track record.

READ MORE HERE