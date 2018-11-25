US in deal with Mexico over asylum seekers: Report

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The Trump administration has reached a deal with Mexico's incoming government under which asylum seekers will wait in Mexico while their claims are assessed by US courts, The Washington Post reported on Saturday (Nov 24).

The deal, which would overhaul US border policy, comes with President Donald Trump outraged over the presence of thousands of Central American migrants who marched to the Mexican side of the border hoping to enter the US for a better life free from the poverty and gang violence in their homelands.

"For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico," the Post quoted Olga Sanchez Cordero, Mexico's incoming interior minister, as saying.

It would be a "short-term solution," said Sanchez Cordero, a member of new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration. He will take office on Dec 1.

"The medium- and long-term solution is that people don't migrate," Sanchez Cordero said.

No formal agreement has been signed, the Post said, but US officials view the deal as a potential breakthrough in deterring migration.

US asylum officers will begin implementing the new procedures in coming days or weeks, Homeland Security officials cited by the Post said.

Asylum seekers will be given an initial screening to determine whether they face imminent danger by staying in Mexico, where violence is widespread.

"Leaving asylum seekers stranded in Mexico will put them in danger," said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union.

"The Trump administration should focus on providing a fair and lawful asylum process in the US rather than seeking more ways to undermine it."

DEPORTATION TO THE HOMELAND

US officials will be able to process at least twice as many asylum claims under the new system because they would not be limited by detention space at US ports of entry, the Post report said.

It added that under the new rules, an applicant whose asylum claim is denied would not be allowed to return to Mexico but would remain in US custody pending immediate deportation to his or her home country.

The deal took shape last week in Houston during a meeting between Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's incoming foreign minister, and US officials including Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Post said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Pompeo made no mention of a deal but said that he and Nielsen had "a constructive meeting" with Ebrard over the caravans.

"We have affirmed our shared commitment to addressing the current challenge. The caravans will not be permitted to enter the United States. There are real dangers to the safety and human rights of migrants from those who would prey on them," Pompeo said.

He added that he was looking forward to working with Mexico's new government, "including exploring opportunities to spur job creation in the region, including in Southern Mexico, to benefit the government and people of Mexico."

In 2018, border patrols registered more than 400,000 illegal border crossers, according to Homeland Security, and in the last five years, the number of those requesting asylum has increased by 2,000 per cent.

Less than 10 per cent of cases result in asylum being granted, the government says.

Trump has sent almost 6,000 soldiers to the Mexican border to back up Customs and Border Protection agents and National Guardsmen already there.

Last week a US federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from denying asylum to people who enter the country illegally.

The president issued a proclamation earlier this month saying that only people who enter the US at official checkpoints - as opposed to sneaking across the border - can apply for asylum.