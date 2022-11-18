While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 18

Pelosi to step down from US House leadership, remain in Congress

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold that influential post, said on Thursday she will step down as the Democratic leader in the chamber a day after Republicans secured a narrow majority following the midterm elections.

Pelosi, an 82-year-old liberal from California, has served two stints as speaker. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York may seek to take her place as the top Democrat in the House and said she planned to stay in Congress to provide guidance to her successor. Jeffries would be the first Black lawmaker to lead one of the major parties’ caucuses in Congress.

Pelosi received cheers from her fellow Democrats as she took her place in the House chamber to make the announcement and throughout her remarks.

