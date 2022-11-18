Biden's team warily welcomes Trump's 2024 presidential run

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump’s decision to jump into the 2024 race could help give Joe Biden a second term in the White House, the Democratic president and his aides believe, viewing his Republican predecessor as a vulnerable and defeated politician even as they fret about the impact a bitter campaign could have on America.

Several Biden aides and advisers, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave their assessment of how the president and his team view Trump’s entry into the race. Trump made his announcement on Tuesday night as he sought to get a jump on potential rivals for the Republican nomination.

Biden, who defeated Trump in the contentious 2020 election, thus far is remaining mum publicly. When he and French President Emmanuel Macron were asked by reporters at the G20 meeting in Bali if they had a reaction to Trump’s announcement, they looked at each other briefly and shared a faint smile.

“Not really,” Biden said, before turning his attention back to the mangrove trees he and other world leaders were planting.

His aides described Trump as a vulnerable and defeated figure who motivates Democratic voters to go to the polls and reminds centrists of the chaos and turmoil that surrounded his presidency. They also portrayed Trump as a threat to US democracy through his continued false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud - a claim that motivated the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

“Trump is definitely the most vulnerable of the candidates but he does come with a cost the White House is keenly aware of,” said a top Democrat who works with the White House on political issues, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It is important not to underestimate Trump nor his influence on Republican leaders, another Biden adviser said, noting that Trump has been written off many times in the past by pundits only to re-emerge stronger.

Biden, who already is the oldest US president and turns 80 on Sunday, has not formally announced whether he will seek re-election. Trump is 76. Most Americans would like 75 as the cutoff age for running for president, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Senior Biden aides including Anita Dunn have started sketching out staffing and organizational plans for Biden’s expected re-election campaign, according to a person briefed on the plans. The expectation is the campaign would be staffed and ready for an early 2023 announcement from Biden and fully functional by the spring, that person said.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, said Dunn and senior aides have not begun sketching out plans for a 2024 Biden run.

“These claims are inaccurate. We’re aware there is no deficit of people who speculate, but very few individuals are actually knowledgeable about anything of that nature,” Bates said.