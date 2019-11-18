While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 18

Hong Kong police threaten to use live bullets as standoff with protesters escalates

Hong Kong police threatened on Monday to fire live bullets if “rioters” did not stop using lethal weapons in the latest flare up in anti-government protests that have convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for five months.

The police statement followed fresh clashes outside a university in the centre of Hong Kong where protesters were hunkered down behind makeshift shields and hurled petrol bombs at police in a standoff blocking a vital tunnel link.

Police had said on Sunday one officer had been treated in hospital after being hit in the leg by an arrow and another had his visor struck by a metal ball, although he was not hurt.

In Monday’s statement, police warned people who they described as rioters to stop using lethal weapons to attack officers and to halt other acts of violence, saying office would respond with force and possibly live bullets if necessary.

Britain's Prince Andrew sparks backlash after 'disastrous' BBC interview

Britain's Prince Andrew provoked a backlash Sunday following an extraordinary TV interview branded "disastrous" by public relations experts in which he denied having sex with an alleged victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal was lambasted from all quarters for his lack of judgement and empathy with Epstein's victims, while his eyebrow-raising defence that he was at a high street pizza chain, never sweated and only stayed at the disgraced financier's home because he was "honourable" drew derision.

The unprecedented interview was the first time Queen Elizabeth II's second son has answered questions from the media about Virginia Robert's allegations.

HP rejects Xerox's $45.5 billion offer to buy the company

HP Inc said on Sunday it had rejected an offer from printer maker Xerox Corp to buy the company, saying the US$33.5 billion (S$45.5 billion) cash-and-stock proposal "significantly undervalues" the personal computer maker.

However, the company also said it remained open to a potential merger with Xerox and that it hoped for further engagement with Xerox management about the merits of a potential deal.

The offer would have resulted in HP shareholders owning about 48% of the combined company.

Taylor Swift's Carlyle plea showcases private equity's reach

Taylor Swift's feud with her record label reveals a little-known fact about the entertainment business: the outsized role private equity plays in funding its biggest stars.

Swift asked Carlyle Group in a tweet on Thursday to help her as she battles to secure ownership of albums she recorded with her previous label.

The Washington-based buyout firm helped finance celebrity manager Scooter Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Label Group LLC.

Ronaldo scores 99th international goal as defending champions Portugal qualify for Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal as reigning champions Portugal secured their place at the Euro 2020 finals on Sunday with a 2-0 victory away to Luxembourg.

Bruno Fernandes struck the opening goal on 39 minutes before Ronaldo tapped in a scrappy second late on to clinch second place in Group B behind winners Ukraine, who drew 2-2 in Serbia.

Portugal became the 17th nation to qualify for next year's multi-host tournament, which kicks off in Rome on June 12, joining the likes of world champions France, Spain, Italy and England.

