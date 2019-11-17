Hong Kong police officer hit in leg by arrow during operation to clear protesters

HONG KONG - A police officer was struck in the leg by an arrow shot by a protester during a standoff outside a university in Hong Kong on Sunday (Nov 17) afternoon, the city's police force said.

This happened as the force deployed two water cannons and an armoured vehicle to disperse protesters who had occupied the roads outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The protesters were also throwing bricks and petrol bombs at the officers, police said in a statement. The force responded with rounds of tear gas and water cannons laced with blue dye.

The police officer hit by the arrow was working at the scene on the force's media liaison team, Agence France-Presse reported.

Graphic images showed the arrow embedded in the calf of the officer, who was conscious when taken to hospital, local broadcaster TVB and news portal HK01 reported.

This story is developing.