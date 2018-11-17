While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 17

Trump says China wants trade deal, more tariffs may not be needed

President Donald Trump said that China was ready to make a deal to defuse trade tensions, so he might not have to hit the country with more import tariffs.

Trump already has imposed steep tariffs on US$250 billion (S$340 billlion) of Chinese goods, and has threatened to hit another US$267 billion, which would be all US imports from the world's number two economy.

US companies and farmers have been complaining about the lost business and rising prices for key components as a result of the trade friction.

"China wants to make a deal," Trump told reporters. "They sent a list of things that they are willing to do."

US judge temporarily restores White House press pass to CNN's Jim Acosta

A US judge temporarily restored White House press credentials to CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, which were revoked after a contentious press conference with President Donald Trump, saying there should be a due process in place for limiting a journalist’s access to the White House.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is hearing CNN’s lawsuit challenging the revocation, ordered the White House to restore Acosta’s press pass while the case is pending.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that Acosta’s credentials would be temporarily restored.

Khashoggi family receives condolences after Riyadh proffers murder culprits

Mourners paid their respects to the family of Jamal Khashoggi, the prominent Saudi writer murdered by agents of his own government, after the authorities said they had identified the culprits and cleared the crown prince of any involvement.

Two of Khashoggi’s brothers and one of his sons received a few hundred men in the coastal city of Jeddah a day after the Saudi public prosecutor said it would seek the death penalty for five unnamed suspects in the killing inside the country’s Istanbul consulate on Oct 2.

Earlier on Friday, tens of thousands of worshippers prayed for the deceased in Mecca and Medina, Khashoggi’s hometown, though the imams did not name him.

Mother who kept baby in filthy car boot jailed in France

A French court sentenced a woman who kept her baby hidden in the maggot-infested boot of her car to two years in jail for negligence causing mental disability.

Rosa Maria Da Cruz, a mother of four originally from Portugal, kept her daughter Serena hidden away until she was nearly two.

Her lawyers said she had never accepted falling pregnant again.

Tennis: Zverev sets up Federer last-four clash at ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev set up a last-four clash against Roger Federer in the ATP Finals after seeing off John Isner 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Zverev played American giant Isner at London's O2 Arena knowing a win by any scoreline would take him through to the semi-finals of the season-ending tournament.

The turning point in the round-robin match came at the end of the 12th game, when the 21-year-old German saved a set point on his own serve with an ace, going on to force a tie-break.

