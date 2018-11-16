While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 16

'I’m going to see this through': British PM Theresa May vows to fight for Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to fight for her draft divorce deal with the European Union after the resignation of her Brexit secretary and other ministers put her strategy and her job in peril.

Just over 12 hours after May announced that her Cabinet had agreed to the terms of the deal, Brexit minister Dominic Raab and work and pensions minister Esther McVey resigned.

Eurosceptics in May’s Conservative Party said they had submitted letters calling for a vote of no confidence in her leadership.

May called a news conference at her Downing Street residence to underline her determination to stay the course. Asked if she would contest any challenge to her position, she replied: “Am I going to see this through? Yes.”

Migrant caravan arrives at US-Mexico border

The Central American migrant caravan trekking towards the United States converged on the US-Mexican border after more than a month on the road, undeterred by President Donald Trump’s deployment of thousands of American troops near the border.

Around 800 migrants riding on 22 buses arrived at dawn in Tijuana, which is located across from San Diego, California, and walked from the highway into the city in massive waves of people, their belongings on their backs.

They joined more than 750 other caravan members who had travelled ahead and reached the city in recent days.

Mountain gorillas off 'critically endangered' list in rare recovery

Central African mountain gorillas came off the "critically endangered" species list following a rare and dramatic recovery in numbers over the past decade.

A survey this year found numbers had jumped to 1,000 individuals, from 680 in 2008, enabling scientists to reclassify them as "endangered".

"Even though the rise of the mountain gorilla population is fantastic news, the species is still in danger and conservation efforts must go on," Liz Williamson, primate specialist for the International Union for Conservation of Nature said.

Formula One: Hamilton clarifies 'poor' India comments

Five times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified comments about how he had felt torn to be racing in "poor" India during the years when the country hosted a grand prix.

The Mercedes driver had said this week, in discussing new venues like Vietnam, that he would like more grands prix in places with "real racing history" such as Europe and the United States.

"I've been to Vietnam before and it is beautiful," he had told the BBC. "I've been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful grand prix track made in the middle of nowhere. I felt very conflicted when I went to that grand prix."

Football: Ribery apologises in video message for reportedly slapping TV pundit

Former France international Franck Ribery issued a public apology to French television pundit Patrick Guillou, who he reportedly insulted and assaulted following Bayern Munich's away defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the weekend.

"I had a meeting with Patrick Guillou yesterday in Munich," Ribery said in a video posted on Bayern's website in German.

"We spoke for a long time about what happened after the game in Dortmund, it was wrong what I did and I was very emotional after the match."

