More than 1,500 caravan migrants at US-Mexico border: Report

TIJUANA, Mexico (AFP) - The bulk of the migrant caravan crossing Mexico began arriving on Thursday (Nov 15) at the US border, as around 800 Central Americans reached the city of Tijuana aboard 22 buses after more than a month on the road.

"We've finally reached Tijuana. I can't wait to see the border. It's been a never-ending journey, but God brought us here," said Carmen Soto, a Honduran migrant travelling with her two young children.

More than 750 migrants who had traveled ahead of the main caravan had already arrived in Tijuana over the past several days, and more than 3,000 others are on the way - defying the nearly 6,000 US troops sent to the border by President Donald Trump.

