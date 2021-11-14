While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 14

Nations clinch ‘imperfect’ but vital climate deal

Nearly 200 nations agreed a deal on Saturday to step up efforts to avoid dangerous climate change, boost investments in green energy and speed up the shift away from coal.

But a last-minute intervention from India led to the language around coal being weakened, dampening the mood in the final plenary.

After two weeks of talks, which went more than a day into overtime, delegates from dozens of nations said they accepted the draft text package of decisions, though many – especially from vulnerable developing nations – were not happy with everything.

After nations reluctantly accepted India’s revised text proposal, COP26 president Mr Alok Sharma gavelled through the “Glasgow Climate Pact” to the cheers of hundreds of exhausted delegates in the plenary session.

FBI's email system compromised, hackers warn of cyber threat

Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation's external email system on Saturday.

The hackers sent out tens of thousands of emails from an FBI email account warning about a possible cyberattack, according to the Spamhaus Project, which tracks spam and related cyber threats.

The FBI said it, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is "aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account."

Lukashenko plays ice hockey as crisis sharpens on Belarus-EU border

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko played ice hockey on Saturday, apparently brushing off the threat of new international sanctions over a migrant crisis on the border with the European Union.

The 67-year-old, in power for 27 years, appeared in red kit posing for cameras on the rink in images published on his website which said his team beat a Minsk region side 5-2.

In footage that may have been timed to project an air of indifference to his standoff with the West, Lukashenko could be seen taking a shot at goal and bumping fists with fellow team mates, at one point drawing cheers from the crowd.

F1: Verstappen fined over $70,000 for touching Hamilton's car

Verstappen inspecting Hamilton's rear wing after qualifying today 🔎



(via @frd182)pic.twitter.com/mIhvHOgK5U — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 12, 2021

Formula One stewards fined Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen €50,000 (S$77,000) on Saturday after he touched and examined the rear wing of title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes following Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.

The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads seven times world champion Hamilton by 19 points with four races left, qualified second for Saturday's 100km sprint race that determines the starting grid for Sunday's grand Prix at Brazil's Interlagos.

After the session on Friday, Verstappen inspected the rear wing elements on his car and Hamilton's Mercedes, touching them with his hands.

World Cup: Mbappe shines as holders France thump Kazakhstan 8-0

Holders France ran riot to reach the 2022 World Cup finals with a match to spare after four goals from Kylian Mbappe helped them to an 8-0 home demolition of Kazakhstan in their Group D qualifier on Saturday.

The result left France top of the group on 15 points from seven games, four ahead of second-placed Finland who they visit in their final match on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema added two goals while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann netted one each to cap an impressive performance at the Parc des Princes and seal France’s berth in next year’s 32-nation tournament in Qatar.

