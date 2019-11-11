While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 11

Alibaba hits $1.17 billion of Singles' Day opening sales in a minute

Alibaba Group's Singles' Day shopping bonanza got off to a strong start, logging 6 billion yuan (S$1.17 billion) of purchases within the first minute.

An estimated half-billion shoppers from China to Russia and Argentina are expected to swarm the e-commerce giant's sites to scoop up everything from iPhones and refrigerators to cashew nuts.

The company again hosted a televised entertainment revue in Shanghai to run alongside the bargain-hunting, this time enlisting Taylor Swift and Asian pop icon G.E.M. to try and pump up sales.

The world's largest shopping event has become an annual ritual for Asia's largest company, a 24-hour marathon that's part showcase of commercialism and part publicity blitz.

Liverpool go eight points clear with 3-1 Premier League victory over Man City

Liverpool opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic and hugely impressive 3-1 win over defending champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The victory leaves unbeaten Liverpool on 34 points from 12 games, eight ahead of Leicester City and Chelsea, and nine in front of Pep Guardiola's fourth-placed City.

Liverpool grabbed a sixth-minute lead with a thundering drive from Brazilian Fabinho, who pounced on a clearance from Ilkay Gundogan and blasted past Claudio Bravo from over 20 metres out.

Thousands march in Paris against Islamophobia after attack

Thousands marched through Paris on Sunday in an anti-Islamophobia demonstration that has divided France's political class.

Organisers said they had called the rally in a sign of support two weeks after a man with far-right connections fired shots in a mosque in the southwestern city of Bayonne, injuring two elderly men.

Members of hard-left parties took part in the march - though some others in the centre stayed away saying it threatened France's tradition of secularism, and far right leader Marine Le Pen said the event had been organised by Islamists.

Qantas pledges to slash carbon emissions by 2050

Qantas Airways pledged on Monday to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, which it said would make it only the second airline to do so, as a global push to combat climate change gathered momentum.

"We're doing this because it's the responsible thing to do," Qantas' Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement, calling climate change concerns "real".

Australia's national carrier said it was looking to cap net emissions at 2020 levels and will invest A$50 million (S$46.6 million) over 10 years to develop sustainable fuel.

Chinese smash European hopes of 'League of Legends' video game glory

Chinese video gamers crushed a team from Europe on Sunday who were hoping to break the domination of Asian players in the world championship finals of online game "League of Legends".

With more than US$1 million up for grabs, China's FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) swept the tournament, beating Europe's G2 Esports in all three games before a crowd of over 15,000 fans in Paris.

The game, developed 10 years ago by Los Angeles-based Riot Games, sees teams of players face off in a virtual battle arena with one main goal: destroying their opponents' "Nexus" base.

