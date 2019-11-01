While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 1

US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote

Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its corruption investigation into Donald Trump on Thursday as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process targeting the US president.

“Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings... so that the public can see the facts for themselves,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy.”

The top Democrat and Trump’s chief nemesis in Congress addressed fellow lawmakers shortly before her chamber took a Halloween morning vote along party lines – 232 to 196 – to pass a resolution that lays out rules for the next stages of the impeachment process.

Trump has repeatedly branded the process as illegitimate and politically motivated and, true to form, his reaction was swift. “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!” he boomed on Twitter.

Measles makes your body forget how to fight other diseases

Getting infected with measles is much more dangerous than scientists once suspected.

In addition to the illness caused by the virus, a measles infection also takes a wrecking ball to the immune system.

It destroys up to half of the existing antibodies that protect against other viruses and bacteria, according to research published on Thursday.

Trump says Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be 'so bad' for Britain

US President Donald Trump said the leader of Britain's left-wing opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, would be "so bad" for Britain if he wins December's general election, prompting Corbyn to say Trump was interfering in the contest.

In an interview with Britain's LBC radio, conducted by the head of the Brexit Party on Thursday, Nigel Farage, Trump also called Prime Minister Boris Johnson a fantastic man who was right for the times.

"Corbyn would be so bad for your country. He'd be so bad, he'd take you in such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places," Trump said.

Formula One presents dramatic new car, rules revamp for 2021

An entirely new aerodynamic set-up is coming to F1 in 2021



It's the first time in history that F1 cars have specifically been designed with a chasing car in mind#F12021 pic.twitter.com/jNYvbr2e44 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 31, 2019

Formula One presented a dramatic overhaul of the sport on Thursday with a new car and regulations aimed at producing closer and cheaper competition from 2021 as well as more exciting and environmentally-friendly racing.

The new technical, sporting and financial rules include a budget cap and represent the fruit of two years of discussions between stakeholders including teams, the governing FIA and US-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media.

The 2021 cars will be some 25kg heavier and are the product of a changed aerodynamic approach, with simpler front wings, no bargeboards and bigger wheels.

Xhaka blames death threats, sick taunts for Arsenal fan feud

Granit Xhaka has blamed death threats to his family for his furious response to jeers from Arsenal fans during last weekend's clash with Crystal Palace.

Xhaka appeared to swear at the Emirates Stadium crowd after his second half substitution prompted sarcastic cheers and booing during the 2-2 draw.

"My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply," he wrote on Instagram."People have said things like 'We will break your legs', 'Kill your wife' and 'Wish that your daughter gets cancer'.

