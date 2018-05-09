While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9

Donald Trump pulls US from Iran nuclear deal, will revive sanctions

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.

Trump said in a televised address from the White House that he would reimpose US economic sanctions on Iran to undermine “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made”.

The 2015 agreement, worked out by the United States, five other world powers and Iran, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for Teheran limiting its nuclear programme. The pact was designed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

But Trump complains that the accord, the signature foreign policy achievement of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, does not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 or its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Pompeo heads to North Korea for second visit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was travelling to North Korea on Tuesday (May 8) in preparation for an upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump disclosed the trip, which was not announced ahead of time by the State Department, during remarks on Tuesday at the White House on his intention to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.

The news about Pompeo came as anticipation is building over the planned summit to discuss the Kim regime's nuclear weapons programme that could take place by the end of June.

Erdogan vows to quit when people have had 'enough', sparks Twitter trend

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday vowed he would step down if his people decided it was "enough", prompting opponents to propel the word in Turkish to the top of worldwide Twitter trends.

Erdogan will on June 24 contest a presidential election, seeking a new mandate to extend his 15 years in power which began when he became premier in 2003 and continued with his move to the presidency in 2014.

His ruling party is confident of victory in the polls but the country remains highly polarised between supporters of Erdogan and those who oppose him with equal passion.

Bardem and Cruz walk the red carpet to open Cannes Film Festival

Spanish film royalty, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, walked the red carpet to open the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday with their film Everybody Knows, written and directed by Iranian double-Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi.

Farhadi strode up the red carpet arm in arm with Bardem and Cruz, who wore a black ball gown and long ruby earrings, and Bardem, along with Argentine co-star Ricardo Darin, who is also a screenwriter and director in his own right.

The film is one of 21 vying for the Palme d'Or at the first Cannes festival since sexual abuse and harassment allegations rocked the global movie industry and gave birth to the #MeToo campaign to get greater female participation in films.

Football: Guardiola yet to conclude talks over new City deal

Pep Guardiola has yet to conclude contract negotiations over a new deal with Premier League champions Manchester City but said on Tuesday there is no urgency to do so.

The Catalan has led City to the title in his second season in charge at the Etihad and is now two-thirds of the way through the initial three-year contact he signed when he moved to Manchester in the summer of 2016.

It means Guardiola, 47, has now won the league title in all three of the major European countries in which he has managed, following success in Spain with Barcelona and in Germany with Bayern Munich.

