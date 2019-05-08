While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 8

At least 7 students wounded in Colorado school shooting, 2 suspects in custody

At least seven students were hurt on Tuesday in a shooting at a Denver area school, law enforcement officials said, and two suspects were taken into custody.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's office responded to reports of gunfire at a science and technology school in the community of Highlands Ranch, 40km south of Denver, shortly before 2pm Mountain Time (4am on Wednesday, Singapore time), the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Seven students, and possibly an eighth, were taken to a hospital with injuries, said Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.

It was unclear whether there were any fatalities, she said in a brief media briefing.

Police surround gunman in southern France after hostages released

Four women were freed “safe and sound” on Tuesday after being held hostage for five hours by an armed teenager at a bar on the outskirts of the southern French city of Toulouse, officials said.

But the 17-year-old hostage-taker remained holed up alone in the establishment in the north-west Blagnac suburb of the city, the top government official for the region, Etienne Guyot, told a media conference near the scene.

The teen, “who is nearly 18, has a police record for incidents of violence, notably against police officers, for robbery, and also for participating in December in a ‘yellow vest’ (anti-government) protest during which he was arrested,” added Toulouse chief prosecutor Dominique Alzeari.

Google unveils new mid-range smartphones - the Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Google has unveiled its latest mid-range smartphones, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, which are nearly half the price of its current flagship handsets.

The Pixel 3a and larger 3a XL will be sold in Singapore for $659 and $779 respectively, much lower than the flagship Pixel 3 (starts from $1,249) and 3 XL (from $1,399).

The new phones were announced during the keynote address at the search giant's annual developer conference Google I/O in Mountain View, California early Wednesday, Singapore time.

Florida woman pulls alligator from trousers in traffic stop

It was not a crocodile skin accessory, nor a symbol of the Lacoste brand, but rather a living, breathing alligator that a Florida woman produced from her trousers during a police stop.

An officer in Charlotte County on Florida's western coast pulled the unidentified woman over and confiscated 41 three-stripe turtles from her car.

Asked by the officer, "Do you have anything else?" the woman replied by reaching into her trousers and withdrawing a baby alligator.

Liverpool stun Barcelona 4-0 in second leg to reach Champions League final

Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and advancing to their second successive final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Two goals each from stand-in forward Divock Origi and halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum left Lionel Messi and Barcelona utterly shell-shocked by a Liverpool performance full of passion, belief and determination.

Juergen Klopp's side will play the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur, with the Dutch side leading 1-0 from the first-leg in London.

