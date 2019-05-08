Five people held hostage at shop in France, report says incident not terror-related

PARIS (DPA) - A man is holding five people hostage in the south-western French city of Toulouse, local media reported on Tuesday (May 7).

According to broadcaster Franceinfo, police were on the scene. The area around the suburb of Blagnac was blocked off, the report added.

The hostage situation was happening in a shop that sells newspapers and cigarettes.

An official confirmation of the situation was not initially available.

A report by local newspaper La Dépêche du Midi said the incident was not being treated by police as terror-related, and may have been instead the result of a botched armed robbery.