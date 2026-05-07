While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 7, 2026

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US President Donald Trump said the US had "very good talks over the last 24 hours" with Iran.

Trump sees ‘very good chance’ of Iran deal

US President Donald Trump said on May 6 he believed a deal with Iran was “very possible”, but threatened to resume his bombardment of the country if negotiations fell apart.

Despite the US leader’s optimism, Iran has yet to respond to a new US proposal, with its chief negotiator warning that Washington was seeking to force the Islamic republic’s “surrender”.

Positive signs that the foes could return to the table after weeks of deadlock grew after Mr Trump halted a short-lived military operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing hopes for a deal.

Mr Trump said on social media on May 6 that if “Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to”, the war would be over, but if not, the bombing would resume “at a much higher level and intensity”.

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Pioneering CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87

PHOTO: AFP

Ted Turner, the flamboyant US entrepreneur who transformed television news with the creation of CNN in 1980 before venturing into philanthropy, has died at the age of 87.

The moustached southerner, champion yachtsman and conservationist, whose empire also included sports clubs, had been suffering from the degenerative disease Lewy Body Dementia.

Cable News Network upended established broadcasting with its dedication to around-the-clock breaking news and shot to global recognition with its coverage of the Gulf War in 1990-91.

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Evacuees from hantavirus-hit cruise ship land in Europe

PHOTO: AFP

A plane believed to be carrying a passenger from a cruise ship struck by the deadly hantavirus landed in the Netherlands on May 6 after patients were evacuated from the vessel off Cape Verde.

Downplaying fears over the outbreak aboard the MV Hondius that has killed three people, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted it was not comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO said emergency crews evacuated three people – two sick crew members and another person who had been in contact with one of the confirmed cases – from the ship, which later left its anchorage off Cape Verde.

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Zelensky says Hungary returned seized bank assets

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 6 announced that Hungary had returned cash and gold seized from employees of a state-owned Ukrainian bank in March amid a political spat with Budapest.

The announcement marks a further thaw in Kyiv-Budapest ties after Kremlin-friendly leader Viktor Orban was voted out of office in April.

“An important step in relations with Hungary – today, the funds and valuables of Oschadbank that were seized by Hungarian special services in March of this year were returned,” Mr Zelensky said, in a statement on social media.

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Holders PSG reach Champions League final

PHOTO: EPA

Holders Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich on May 6 to reach the Champions League final, earning a 6-5 aggregate victory after a compelling second leg that was far cagier than their goal-laden first encounter.

The French side will face Arsenal in the May 30 showcase game in Budapest after the London club’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on May 5 secured a 2-1 aggregate win.

Bayern, hoping to reach their first Champions League final since 2020, saw their treble hopes dashed and can now only add the German Cup to their Bundesliga crown this season.

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