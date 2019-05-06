While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6

Trump to hike tariffs on $272 billion of China goods

President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday (May 5) to raise tariffs on billions worth of Chinese goods and slap new taxes on billions more, ramping up pressure on China to reach an agreement at the latest, and possibly final, round of trade talks this week.

The tougher stance, which would cover almost all Chinese exports to the United States, comes days ahead of the Beijing trade delegation’s arrival in Washington and is calculated to compel China to reach an agreement without delay, said trade watchers and analysts.

Said Mr Trump on Twitter: “The trade deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!”

READ MORE HERE

At least 13 dead in Moscow plane blaze: Russian agencies

At least 13 people died Sunday (May 5) after a passenger plane on fire attempted an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport as flames and thick black smoke poured from the fuselage, Russian news agencies reported.

“For the moment, we confirm the death of 13 people, two of them children,’ said a spokeswoman for the crash investigation team, Svetlana Petrenko, the agency reported.

Dramatic footage shared on social media showed the Aeroflot-owned aircraft engulfed in flames as it landed on the tarmac at Sheremetyevo, Moscow’s busiest airport.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says Special Counsel Mueller should not testify on Russia probe



US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (May 5) that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should not testify in Congress about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, after saying on Friday it was up to the Justice Department's top official.

Trump said on Twitter that Democrats in Congress were seeking a "redo" of Mueller's report, which declined to conclude whether the president's efforts to impede the investigation constituted obstruction of justice.

"Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!" Trump tweeted.

READ MORE HERE

Avengers blast past Titanic to all-time No. 2



Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has stormed into historic territory, earning US$2.19 billion (S$2.99 billion) worldwide in less than two weeks to become the No. 2 film of all time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday (May 5).

That exalted number, which includes the film's estimated take of US$145.8 million this three-day weekend in North America, pushes the superhero blockbuster past Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which netted US$2.07 billion, and even Titanic (US$2.18 billion).

Only Avatar (US$2.79 billion) has done better. Yet Avengers hit its record total in just 11 days, taking in a stunning US$575.8 million in China alone.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Chelsea move into third spot above Tottenham after 3-0 win over Watford

Quickfire headed goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz, both set up by Eden Hazard early in the second half, helped Chelsea to a 3-0 home victory against spirited Watford in the Premier League on Sunday (May 5).

Argentine marksman Gonzalo Higuain added a third with a cool finish in the 75th minute to move Chelsea closer to their target of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

The win moved Chelsea into third place on 71 points, a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

READ MORE HERE