Avengers blast past Titanic to all-time No. 2

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has stormed into historic territory, earning US$2.19 billion (S$2.99 billion) worldwide in less than two weeks to become the No. 2 film of all time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday (May 5).

That exalted number, which includes the film's estimated take of US$145.8 million this three-day weekend in North America, pushes the superhero blockbuster past Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which netted US$2.07 billion, and even Titanic (US$2.18 billion).

Only Avatar (US$2.79 billion) has done better. Yet Avengers hit its record total in just 11 days, taking in a stunning US$575.8 million in China alone.

Hollywood analysts predict a long run for Avengers, which drew a rare 96 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website and features a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

Trailing Avengers by several light years, rival studios still managed to place new films in the next three box-office spots.

Sony's psychological thriller The Intruder came in second, at US$11 million.

Michael Ealy and Meagan Good star as a young couple who buy a dream home in California's Napa Valley unaware that its previous owner (Dennis Quaid) plans to take it back - at all costs.

In third was Lionsgate's romantic comedy Long Shot, at US$10 million.

Seth Rogen plays Fred Flarsky, an out-of-work journalist who has a romantic interest in his former babysitter (Charlize Theron) who - now a candidate for the US presidency - might seem a bit out of his reach.

STX Films' animated film UglyDolls placed fourth, at US$8.5 million.

The plot? A bunch of misfit dolls with pointy ears and bad teeth - residents of Uglyville - face a harsh world but finally discover their inner beauty. The voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Wanda Sykes and Janelle Monae are featured.

In fifth place, hanging strong in its ninth week out, was Disney's Captain Marvel, at US$4.3 million. Brie Larson stars as a former fighter pilot who gains superpowers.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were: "Breakthrough" (US$3.9 million) "The Curse of La Llorona" (US$3.5 million) "Shazam!" (US$2.5 million) "Little" (US$1.5 million) "Dumbo" (US$1.4 million)