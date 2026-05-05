While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 5, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

USS Rafael Peralta near what the US Central Command said was a vessel attempting to sail to an Iranian port, as it enforces the US blockade on Iranian ports, in an image released on April 24.

US destroys six Iranian small boats, shoots down missiles, drones

The US military said on May 4 it destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired by Tehran as it sought to thwart a new US naval effort to open shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump launched the operation, called Project Freedom, on May 4 as he sought to wrest control of the critical waterway from Iran after it effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel started the conflict on Feb 28.

US Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command, declined to comment on whether he thought a ceasefire begun on April 8 remained in effect as Iran lashed out in region, including with drone and missile attacks on the UAE on May 4.

But Mr Cooper acknowledged ongoing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps efforts to “interfere” with Mr Trump’s operation.

READ MORE HERE

South Korean-run vessel ablaze in Strait of Hormuz; Trump says Iran fired at the ship

PHOTO: REUTERS

Seoul said a South Korean-operated ship had an explosion and fire on May 4 in the Strait of Hormuz, in an incident which US President Donald Trump said was caused by Iranian attack.

The South Korean foreign ministry said a fire and an explosion occurred on the vessel operated by South Korean shipper HMM. It added that no casualties were reported and authorities were investigating what caused the blaze.

Mr Trump said Iran fired shots at the South Korean cargo ship and some other targets as the US launched an operation seeking to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. He urged South Korea to join that effort.

READ MORE HERE

Swastikas daubed on New York Jewish homes, synagogues, US police say

PHOTO: AFP

Antisemitic graffiti including swastikas has been spray-painted onto Jewish homes, synagogues and a memorial commemorating Kristallnacht, New York police and city officials confirmed on May 4, with the incidents being investigated as possible hate crimes.

The graffiti is the latest instance of antisemitic vandalism against the city’s Jewish community, with previous targets including playgrounds, places of worship and the subway.

A wall outside the Rego Park Jewish Center in the borough of Queens was tagged with a swastika and the words “heil Hitler,” images on social media showed.

READ MORE HERE

Two killed, multiple people injured after car hits bystanders in Leipzig

PHOTO: AFP

Two people were killed and three others were injured on May 4 when a car drove into a central pedestrian zone of the eastern German city of Leipzig, Mayor Burkhard Jung said, the latest in a spate of such incidents in recent years in Germany.

Police arrested the driver, identifying him as a 33-year-old man with German citizenship. They said there was no further danger.

“We are mourning two deaths, currently three seriously injured people, and many others who were injured,” Mr Jung told journalists at a media briefing on the evening of May 4, according to Leipziger Volkszeitung.

READ MORE HERE

Last-gasp Doku goal salvages City draw at Everton, but still a blow to title hopes

PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku struck deep into injury time as Pep Guardiola's side rescued a 3-3 draw at Everton on May 4, but the dropped points dealt a significant blow to their Premier League title hopes.

City, with 71 points after 34 games, trail leaders Arsenal by five points but with a game in hand. During the chaotic contest, Everton fought back after punishing a costly defensive error from City's Marc Guehi.

City now need Arsenal – who have 76 points after 35 games – to stumble in one of their final three games to keep their chances of lifting the trophy alive.

READ MORE HERE