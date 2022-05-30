While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 30

Biden grieves with Texas town crushed by deadliest mass school shooting in a decade

US President Joe Biden tried to comfort families in the south Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday after the nation’s deadliest school shooting in a decade as federal officials announced they would review local law enforcement’s slow response to the attack.

Anger has mounted over the decision by law enforcement agencies in Uvalde to allow the shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside the room made panicked 911 calls for help.

The president and first lady Jill Biden wiped away tears as they visited memorials at the Robb Elementary School where the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, laying white roses and paying respects to makeshift shrines to the victims.

“Do something,” a crowd chanted outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church as Biden exited after attending mass. “We will,” he answered.

