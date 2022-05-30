While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 30

Biden grieves with Texas town crushed by deadliest mass school shooting in a decade
US President Joe Biden tried to comfort families in the south Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday after the nation’s deadliest school shooting in a decade as federal officials announced they would review local law enforcement’s slow response to the attack.
Anger has mounted over the decision by law enforcement agencies in Uvalde to allow the shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside the room made panicked 911 calls for help.
The president and first lady Jill Biden wiped away tears as they visited memorials at the Robb Elementary School where the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, laying white roses and paying respects to makeshift shrines to the victims.
“Do something,” a crowd chanted outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church as Biden exited after attending mass. “We will,” he answered.
Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at students in fresh clashes
Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of students trying to storm the Sri Lankan president's home Sunday as the government offered an olive branch to demonstrators demanding his resignation.
Anti-riot squads used water cannon followed by tear gas, as protesters pulled down yellow iron barricades across a road leading to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo.
Nearby, thousands of men and women demonstrated for the 51st straight day outside Rajapaksa's seafront office on Sunday, demanding that he step down over the country's worst economic crisis since independence.
India's single-use plastic ban to start in July but eradication still likely to be a long way off
India, the world's third-largest producer of single-use plastic waste, is taking a key step to tackle this menace that accounts for a majority of plastic thrown around the world, filling up landfills and polluting the environment.
From July 1, the country will prohibit the sale and use of a range of around 20 common single-use plastic items such as ear buds with plastic sticks, ice-cream sticks, straws, disposable cutlery and packaging film for cigarette packets, among others.
Single-use plastic items such as these are considered of "low-value" and are rarely recycled.
At least 44 dead, 56 missing in Brazil downpours
Torrential rains in northeastern Brazil have left at least 44 people dead and dozens missing, the government said Sunday, as rescuers capitalised on a lull in downpours to search for survivors.
"We registered 44 dead, 56 missing, 25 injured, 3,957 without shelter and 533 displaced," Minister of Regional Development Daniel Ferreira told a press conference in Recife, the capital of hard-hit northeastern Pernambuco state.
The disaster is the latest in a recent series of deadly landslides and floods triggered by extreme weather in Brazil.
Football: Nottingham Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Nottingham Forest clinched promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years with a 1-0 win against Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.
Levi Colwill's own goal late in the first half at Wembley was enough for Steve Cooper's side to hit the jackpot in the most lucrative single match in world football.
Promotion to the top-flight is estimated to be worth at least £170 million (US$214 million) in increased revenue.