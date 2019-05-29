While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 29

Trump administration underestimates China, experts warn

Just as China underestimated the Donald Trump administration, the Trump administration is underestimating China, Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE) trade experts warned in Washington.

Tariffs imposed by either side in the course of the US-China trade war, seem unlikely to be lifted any time soon, and a deal on trade now seems further away than before.

A deal when President Donald Trump meets China’s President Xi Jinping in Japan in late June, also seems unlikely, they said.

“The depth of mistrust is growing,” warned PIIE Senior Fellow Jeff Schott. “I don’t see bridges being built, and the gap is widening. The horizon for elimination of tariffs is very cloudy.”

US says all North Korea's weapons of mass destruction violate UN resolutions

North Korea's entire weapons of mass destruction programme violates UN Security Council resolutions, the US State Department spokeswoman said, when asked about recent missile launches by Pyongyang.

"I think the entire North Korean WMD programme, it's in conflict with the UN Security Council resolutions. But what the US is focused on here... is in trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the North Korean WMD programme," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

Ortagus had been asked to make clear the State Department's position after President Donald Trump appeared to contradict his national security adviser, John Bolton, over whether North Korean launches this month had violated UN resolutions.

Tennis: Osaka narrowly avoids catastrophic Roland Garros shock

Japan's Naomi Osaka battled back from a set and a break down to defeat Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 0-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to reach the Roland Garros second round.

Osaka, bidding to add the French Open to her US and Australian Open titles, was within a whisker of becoming just the second top seed to lose in the first round in Paris in the modern era after Angelique Kerber in 2017.

World number 90 Schmiedlova, who hadn't won a match at the tournament since 2014, twice served for the tie in the 10th and 12th games of the second set. At one stage, she was just two points away from a famous victory.

Football: Angry Sarri storms out of Chelsea training before Europa League final

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri stormed off in anger after television cameras caught Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz clashing at a training session in Baku ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final.

Sarri was seen throwing away his Chelsea baseball cap, kicking it and then picking it up and angrily slamming it to the ground as he left the pitch at the Baku Olympic Stadium, where the final against Arsenal will be played.

The whole training session was open to media and so television cameras caught the incident, which does not bode well for Chelsea in the lead up to the match.

Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being sexually assaulted as a teen

Ellen DeGeneres is using her platform to discuss her experience with sexual assault in the hopes of helping fellow survivors.

Speaking on season two of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, DeGeneres mentioned that her mother, Betty DeGeneres, had married "a very bad man" when the US talk show host was a teen.

Betty was subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer, having one of her breasts removed as a result. DeGeneres' stepfather abused Betty's condition in targeting the younger DeGeneres.

