Trump administration underestimates China, experts warn

WASHINGTON - Just as China underestimated the Donald Trump administration, the Trump administration is underestimating China, Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE) trade experts warned on Tuesday (May 28) in Washington.

Tariffs imposed by either side in the course of the US-China trade war, seem unlikely to be lifted any time soon, and a deal on trade now seems further away than before. A deal when President Donald Trump meets China’s President Xi Jinping in Japan in late June, also seems unlikely, they said.

“The depth of mistrust is growing,” warned PIIE Senior Fellow Jeff Schott. “I don’t see bridges being built, and the gap is widening. The horizon for elimination of tariffs is very cloudy.”

The PIIE experts were briefing journalists based on their experience on an annual trip to China, earlier this month, during which they met with senior Chinese officials. The trip coincided with the failure of trade negotiations in Washington.

“The Trump administration… underestimated the underlying strength and floor under the Chinese economy, and underestimated the willingness of the Chinese to stand up for themselves,” PIIE president Dr Adam S. Posen told The Straits Times.

“But this is also part of a general mistaken world view by many Trump administration officials, that they always underestimate the willingness of others to stand up to them, as we saw with Mexico and Canada and even Japan,” he added.

“And they always overestimate their ability to change the nature of other systems with these kinds of aggressive measures,” he said. “You can’t really affect the domestic course of large other countries.”

“So… they have made mistakes in their appraisal of the Chinese relationship, but they have a fundamentally mistaken view of how international economic policy affects other countries,” he said.

The PIIE experts noted a marked shift in attitude in China.

For one thing, they were usually greeted with pleasantries by a member of China’s Politburo, they said. But on their most recent trip the Politburo member who received them, instead gave them a 50-minute lecture on the US-China rivalry being a clash of civilisations.

“It was a very striking shift from anything we have heard in past years,” Dr Posen said.