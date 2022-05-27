While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 27

Texas shooting: Videos show parents urging police to intervene

Desperate parents shouted at police to enter the South Texas elementary school where a massacre was unfolding, with some trying to approach the building themselves before being restrained by officers, according to videos recorded during Tuesday's attack.

The videos emerging on Thursday - along with initial accounts of the shooting timeline from authorities - suggest up to an hour passed between the time the attack began and the moment specially trained officers breached the fourth-grade classroom where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had killed 19 children and two teachers, shooting him dead.

The New York Times reported that most, if not all, of the victims of the worst school shooting in nearly a decade likely died in the first few minutes of the attack, citing a person familiar with a preliminary timeline compiled by investigators.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Chris Olivarez, told CNN earlier on Thursday that investigators were still trying to confirm a precise minute-by-minute account, including how long Ramos remained barricaded inside the classroom.

