While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 16

North Korea suspends talks with South over US military drills, casts doubt on Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

North Korea on Wednesday called into question a much-anticipated and unprecedented summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

Pyongyang also cancelled high-level talks due Wednesday with Seoul over the Max Thunder joint military exercises being held between the US and the South, Seoul said.

"There is a limit to the amount of good will and chances we can give," the North's official news agency KCNA said.

READ MORE HERE

Suicide bombing families attended same gatherings prior to Indonesia attacks

The perpetrators of bomb attacks in Surabaya, East Java, were reportedly members of the same terrorist cell and attended the same religious gatherings in the city, East Java Police said on Tuesday.

Police chief Insp. Gen. Machfud Arifin said the three families involved in the suicide bombings attended the same religious gathering every Sunday. The perpetrators reportedly took their children to the weekly gatherings where they were taught radical ideologies, he went on.

"The gatherings were held every Sunday following noon prayers. Movies about (violent) jihad were shown during the events," Machfud said in a press conference in Surabaya.

READ MORE HERE

One year on, grieving parents still seeking answers over NSF son's death

For the past year, the parents of full-time national serviceman Nigel Loh have sought to grieve quietly while searching for answers to their only son's death.

Third Sergeant Loh, 21, had died from leptospirosis - a bacterial disease contracted from contaminated animals and surroundings - on May 24 last year after being warded for four days in hospital.

His parents say they suspect that 3SG Loh, who was serving in the 3rd Guards Battalion, had picked up the disease during a three-week training stint in Brunei about a month before his death. But the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) says its findings show that his death was not due to training.

READ MORE HERE

Meghan Markle’s father says now hopes to attend royal wedding

The father of American actress Meghan Markle said on Tuesday he does wish to attend his daughter’s wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry on Saturday.

Thomas Markle threw the wedding plans into confusion on Monday, telling Los Angeles-based celebrity news website TMZ that he did not want to embarrass his daughter or the royal family after reports he had staged pictures with a paparazzi photographer for a fee. He also said he had suffered a heart attack a week ago.

Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, was quoted as telling TMZ on Tuesday that he hoped to travel to London for the May 19 wedding, if his health allows it. “I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” Markle was quoted as telling the website.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Villa hold off Boro to reach Championship playoff final

Aston Villa beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw at Villa Park on Tuesday to seal their place in the Championship playoff final where they will meet Fulham.

Steve Bruce's side are one match away from returning to the Premier League from which they were relegated in 2016.

Having won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a Mile Jedinak strike, Villa showed some organised defending to hold off Boro who were looking for an immediate return to the top-flight.

READ MORE HERE