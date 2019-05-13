While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 13

Facebook takes down fake Italian accounts ahead of EU election

Facebook said on Sunday (May 12) it had taken down numerous Italian accounts on its platform that were false or were spreading fake news ahead of a European parliamentary election later this month.

The European Union has warned of foreign interference in campaigning for the vote of May 23-26, and in April the European Commission urged Google, Facebook and Twitter to do more to tackle fake news before the poll.

M Theresa May aims to reopen EU Brexit talks to win opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's support



Prime Minister Theresa May is under mounting pressure over her failure to complete Britain's departure from the EU, with a growing number of politicians in her Conservative Party believing she has failed and must resign. PHOTO: REUTERS



Prime Minister Theresa May is promising to reopen Brexit talks with the European Union on a future customs deal in an attempt to breathe life back into stalled negotiations with the Britain's main opposition Labour Party.

May's office said Sunday (May 12) that the government will explore with the EU this week how to rewrite the outline political agreement on the future partnership between the United Kingdom and the bloc. She wants to strike a deal on a joint blueprint for Brexit with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party in order to take Britain out of the bloc before the summer, according to the statement.

Israel says site found for Golan 'Trump' settlement



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a paper at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office May 12, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (May 12) that a site for a promised new settlement to be named after US President Donald Trump had been chosen and formal approval was under way.

"I promised that we would establish a community named after President Trump," Mr Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting. "I would like to inform you that we have already selected a site in the Golan Heights where this new community will be established, and we have started the process," he said in Hebrew.

Mr Netanyahu pledged such a move last month, in appreciation of Mr Trump's recognition of Israel's claim of sovereignty over part of the strategic plateau. Mr Trump broke with longstanding international consensus on Marc

Football: Manchester City retain Premier League title after 4-1 away win at Brighton



Manchester City players and staff celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at the AMEX Stadium. PHOTO: DPA



Manchester City retained the Premier League title in style on Sunday (May 12), holding their nerve to come from behind against Brighton and see off a charging Liverpool after a thrilling campaign.

Pep Guardiola's team thumped Brighton 4-1 away to finish on 98 points - the second-highest total in Premier League history - as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield to finish a single, agonising, point adrift.

City, who strung together 14 league wins at the end of the season, are the first side to retain the title since their bitter rivals Manchester United managed the feat in 2009, and remain on course for the first domestic treble in English football history.

Gunmen kill six in Burkina Faso Catholic Church

Gunmen killed a priest and five church-goers during mass on Sunday (May 12) in an attack on a Catholic church in Dablo, northern Burkina Faso, security sources and local official said.

"Towards 9am, during mass, armed individuals burst into the Catholic church," the mayor of Dablo, Mr Ousmane Zongo, told AFP. "They started firing as the congregation tried to flee."

The gunmen managed to trap some of the worshippers, he added. "They killed five of them. The priest, who was celebrating mass, was also killed, bringing the number of dead to six."

