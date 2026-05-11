While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11, 2026

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Iranians walking past an anti-US and anti-Israel mural painted on a wall in the capital Tehran on May 10, 2026.

Trump rejects Iran peace terms, Tehran warns of new attacks

US President Donald Trump on May 10 branded Iran’s terms for ending the Middle East war “totally unacceptable,” raising the likelihood of renewed conflict after weeks of negotiations.

Iran had responded to Washington’s latest peace proposal earlier in the day, while warning it would not hold back from retaliating against any new US strikes or permit more foreign warships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump himself provided no details on Tehran’s counterproposal, but in a brief post on his Truth Social platform made clear he was rejecting it.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it – TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Mr Trump said.

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Trump set to ‘apply pressure’ on China’s Xi over Iran

PHOTO: HAIYUN JIANG/NYTIMES

US President Donald Trump will press China’s Xi Jinping on Iran when they meet in Beijing in coming days, but their “highly symbolic” superpower summit will focus on easing trade tensions, officials said on May 10.

Mr Trump’s first trip to China in his second term will feature pomp and ceremony including a tour of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing and a lavish state banquet, the White House said.

Topics including tariffs, Taiwan, and the race for AI technology and critical minerals are also set to come up in the meeting between the leaders of the world’s biggest economies.

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer launches political fightback

PHOTO: REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will begin a political fightback on May 11 in a speech that says rebuilding relations with the rest of Europe will be his government's defining mission, as he moves to quell growing calls to quit.

Mr Starmer's future was thrown into doubt after his Labour Party suffered heavy losses in local elections last week and a former minister threatened to seek lawmakers' backing for a leadership contest if he fails to offer radical change.

More than 30 of Mr Starmer's lawmakers have called for him to quit or to set out a timetable for his departure after the local election defeats, the worst for a governing party in more than three decades.

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French evacuee from hantavirus-hit ship shows ‘symptoms’

PHOTO: AFP

One of five French people flown back to France on May 10 from the cruise ship struck by a deadly hantavirus outbreak is showing symptoms of the illness, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.

“On of them showed symptoms in the repatriation plane,” he posted on X. “These five passengers have immediately been placed in strict isolation until further notice.

“They are getting medical treatment and will have tests and a medical check-up,” he added.

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Arsenal edge closer to title glory as VAR ‘earthquake’ shakes Premier League

PHOTO: REUTERS

Arsenal are within touching distance of their first Premier League crown for 22 years after a VAR “earthquake” rocked the title race in their contentious 1-0 win at West Ham on May 10.

Mikel Arteta’s side were embroiled in a controversial stoppage-time incident that looked set to derail their title bid before a VAR intervention tilted the balance of power back to north London.

Leading through Leandro Trossard’s deflected 83rd minute goal, the Gunners were stunned when West Ham’s Callum Wilson lashed home in the final moments after Arsenal keeper David Raya dropped the ball inside his penalty area.

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