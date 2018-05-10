While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10

Malaysia GE: Najib's Barisan Nasional loses grip on peninsular Malaysia

Malaysia's incumbent Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition lost its grip on peninsular Malaysia in Wednesday's general election, ceding control of Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka and Terengganu states.

As at 2.55am on Thursday, in the erstwhile BN-controlled states of Perak and Kedah, the race for state assembly seats did not throw up clear winners - leaving the control of the state subject to future political negotiations.

Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) won a majority in the Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Melaka state assemblies, while retaining control over Penang and Selangor.

In Johor, an affluent state neighbouring Singapore, opposition Pakatan Harapan won at least 29 of the 56 seats contested, the Election Commission announced early on Thursday morning.

Trump rules out Demilitarised Zone for summit with Kim

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will announce the site for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un within three days and it will not be held at the demilitarised zone along the border between the two Koreas.

“It will not be there,” he told reporters at the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House when asked if the planned meeting would be at the DMZ.

“We’re going to announce it within three days.”

Football: Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, says Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday that legendary form manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, 67, was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for the procedure on Saturday after a fall at his home near Manchester.

“Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient,” United said in a statement. “His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

Lego builds miniature Windsor castle to celebrate royal wedding

Attraction park Legoland has unveiled a miniature model of this month's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor castle, built by a team of 11 model-makers who used almost 60,000 pieces of Lego bricks.

The replica includes a 60-brick Markle in her wedding dress and veil, with Harry by her side.

The couple are riding in a brick-built carriage being drawn by horses along Windsor Great Park's Long Walk towards the castle, surrounded by 500 spectators, recreating the real life procession that is planned for the big day on May 19.

Football: Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya

Champions Manchester City gave their departing midfield colossus Yaya Toure the ideal Etihad send-off by returning to record-breaking mode with a 3-1 rout of Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho saw City, who had suffered a goalless blip against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, take their season's total to 97 points, eclipsing Chelsea's Premier League-era record of 95 set in 2004-05.

Ivorian Toure could not land the dream goal to cap his splendid City career but City's two first-half strikes, separated by a Leonardo Ulloa header for Brighton, ensured another record for most goals in a Premier League campaign.

