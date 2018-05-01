While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 1

Netanyahu says has new 'proof' of Iran nuclear weapons programme

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address on Monday (April 30) he had new “proof” of an Iranian nuclear weapons plan that could be activated at any time, as the US considers whether to pull out of the atomic accord with Tehran.

But while Netanyahu accused Israel’s main enemy Iran of lying about its nuclear ambitions, he did not provide evidence that it had actively worked to obtain an atomic weapon since the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers.

Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic programme was for civilian purposes.

As deadline looms, Trump slams ‘horrible’ Iran deal

US President Donald Trump once more attacked the Iran nuclear deal as “horrible” on Monday (April 30), as he faces a May 12 deadline to decide on the fate of the accord.

“In seven years, that deal will have expired and Iran is free to go ahead and create nuclear weapons,” Trump told a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari. “That is not acceptable,” Trump charged.

“This is an agreement that wasn’t approved by too many people. And it’s a horrible agreement for the United States.”

Trump says Korea's Peace House, Singapore could be Kim summit sites

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 30) the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea would be an excellent venue for his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but that Singapore was also a possible site.

Trump's comments at a news conference with visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari suggested the Peace House on the DMZ, where Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae In last week, was the likely setting for the first-ever meeting between sitting leaders of the United States and North Korea.

But a senior US official said Singapore was still high on the list of potential sites for the summit, whose date still remains to be established. Trump wants to hold it by late May or early June.

Stormy Daniels sues Trump for defamation

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, filed a lawsuit against the president on Monday (April 30) for defamation.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, lodged the complaint with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In the suit, Clifford said that Trump made "false and defamatory" statements about her in an April 18 tweet.

Football: Alli, Kane help Spurs close on Champions League return

Tottenham Hotspur edged closer to a third consecutive season in the Champions League despite a laboured performance as goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane saw off Watford 2-0 at Wembley.

A first win in four games re-establishes Spurs' five-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea with just three games of the Premier League season to go.

An 11th defeat in their last 12 away games leaves Watford still in need of a point to mathematically secure survival.