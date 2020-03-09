While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 9

Italy records second-most virus deaths, infections after China

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections.

The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday, according to the civil protection agency, with most deaths occurring in the hard-hit Lombardy region in Italy’s wealthy north.

The country now has the most deaths of any country outside China, and the second-most Covid-19 infections in the world, after the number of cases rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to 7,375. South Korea currently has some 7,313 cases, and Sunday said its rate of infection was slowing.

Civil protection agency chief Angelo Borrelli said Italy was ordering 22 million surgical masks to help stop the spread.

READ MORE HERE

Trump defiant as White House is rebuked for coronavirus response

US President Donald Trump defended the "perfectly coordinated" US response to the coronavirus epidemic Sunday amid heavy criticism over health cuts and strategic blunders that have failed to stem its rapid spread.

The virus has reached 30 US states, with Oregon the latest to declare a state of emergency Sunday, and 60 million people in California and New York states under crisis measures.

Trump, who has been accused of peddling misinformation on the outbreak, blamed the media in a tweet for trying to make his government "look bad" as criticism mounted with nearly 500 cases recorded.

READ MORE HERE

Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to 273 in biggest one-day increase

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Twitter on Sunday, up from 209 a day earlier, and the biggest one-day increase so far.

More than 23,500 people in Britain have been tested for the virus, the government said. So far, two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain.

Earlier, finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would invest whatever was needed to deal with the spread of the virus, including more money for the health service and help to companies suffering short-term cash flow problems.

READ MORE HERE

Greece to extend border fence with Turkey over migration surge

Greece will extend its fence on the border with Turkey, a government source said Sunday, amid continuing efforts by migrants to break through in a surge enabled by Ankara.

"We have decided to immediately extend the fence in three different areas," the government source told AFP, adding that the new sections, to the south of the area now under pressure, would cover around 36km.

The current stretch of fence will also be upgraded, the official added.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Brazil football star Ronaldinho under investigation for more crimes

Ronaldinho Gaucho, the former Brazil and Barcelona soccer star being held in a Paraguayan jail for using a falsified passport, is being investigated for additional crimes, the prosecutor leading the case said on Sunday.

Osmar Legal did not clarify what the crimes were but told Brazilian news site Globoesporte "there are indications that other crimes were committed" by Ronaldinho and his brother and business manager, Roberto Assis.

Ronaldinho, the ex-Barcelona, Paris St Germain, AC Milan and Gremio forward, and Roberto were remanded in custody on Saturday after being caught trying to enter Paraguay using doctored passports.

READ MORE HERE