Coronavirus: Death toll in Italy's worst-affected Lombardy region jumps to 257

MILAN (REUTERS) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over the past day to 257 from 154, a local official said on Sunday (March 8).

The latest national death toll figures are due to be released later in the day. On Saturday, the country-wide tally stood at 233.

Meanwhile, Alitalia said on Sunday it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milan's Malpensa airport from March 9 after the government ordered a lockdown of large areas of northern Italy to stem coronavirus contagion.

In a statement, the Italian flag carrier said it would operate only national flights from the smaller Milan Linate airport, and reduce the number of flights between Venice and Rome.

International routes will be served from Rome's Fiumicino airport. The new regime will continue until at least April 3, the airline said.