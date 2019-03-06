While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 6

Trump says Democrats investigating him have 'gone stone cold crazy'

President Donald Trump lashed out at House Democratic leaders on Tuesday, saying they had "gone stone cold CRAZY" by launching a far-reaching corruption probe that began with demands for documents from 81 people associated with him.

In morning tweets, Trump asserted that letters sent on Monday were meant to harass "innocent people" and were borne of frustration among Democrats for not being able to prove coordination between Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

"Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY," Trump wrote, referring to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

"81 letter sent to innocent people to harass them," Trump wrote."They won't get ANYTHING done for our Country!"

READ MORE HERE

Three 'explosive devices' found in London airports and station

British counter terrorism officers are investigating three "small improvised explosive devices" believed capable of starting small fires that were found in separate locations in London on Tuesday.

The suspicious packages containing padded envelopes were found at an office block next to Heathrow Airport, the post room at Waterloo station, and at offices near London City Airport in the east of the capital, according to Scotland Yard.

Irish police later said they were "assisting the Metropolitan police with their enquiries", as Sky News reported that the packages had Irish stamps on them.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea sees signs North Korea restoring part of missile launch site: Yonhap

South Korean intelligence agencies have detected signs that North Korea is restoring part of a missile launch site it began to dismantle after pledging to do so in a first summit with US President Donald Trump last year, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Yonhap quoted lawmakers briefed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service as saying that the work was taking place at the Tongchang-ri launch site and involved replacing a roof and a door at the facility.

The Yonhap report did not say when the work was detected, but news of it comes days after a second summit on denuclearisation between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke down last week over differences on how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear programme and the degree of US willingness to ease sanctions on the country.

READ MORE HERE

Chanel says goodbye to Karl Lagerfeld gracefully, in a stunning winter wonderland

There were no grand gestures at Karl Lagerfeld’s final Chanel ready-to-wear show – the last one that he worked on before his death in February.

Wind chimes gently tinkled through the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a snowy mountain retreat with wooden cabins, white smoke spiralling from chimneys, elegant pine trees and mounds of faux snow.

After a minute of silence from the hundreds of guests – when not even a camera shutter clicked – a recording of Lagerfeld’s voice echoed across the room as he ruminated on Chanel having been reborn as a fashion object of so many desires.

READ MORE HERE

The first full trailer for Game Of Thrones Season 8 just dropped

It seems like only a minute since we visited Westeros, but we'll all be riding our dragons back to the Seven Kingdoms on April 14, when the HBO show returns for its final season.

The first full-length trailer dropped on Tuesday - following an ominous (and revealing?) teaser in January - and it might have even the most ardent of fans asking a few questions.

So are Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen just, like, a couple now? (And how should we feel about that?) And where's Tyrion?

READ MORE HERE