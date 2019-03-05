Will Chanel dedicate entire show to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld?

PARIS (AFP) - Karl Lagerfeld's final collection for Chanel will be presented in the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday (March 5), the scene of some of the legendary designer's greatest triumphs.

The brand that he is most closely associated with is expected to stage a tribute to the workaholic creator, the most prolific of the past century.

Lagerfeld died aged 85 on Feb 19, less than a month after missing a Chanel haute couture show at the vast venue in the centre of the French capital where the "Kaiser" loved to stage his mega-shows.

Chanel said "a farewell ceremony will take place at a later date" after the German-born designer's no-fuss cremation attended by only his closest friends and colleagues.

But it is unclear whether Tuesday's show, on the last day of Paris fashion week, will be given over to a homage to the man they called "the Sun King of Fashion", who led the iconic French house for nearly four decades.

Chanel has few precedents for handling the occasion.

In the first Versace show after the murder of its founder Gianni Versace in 1997, his tearful sister Donatella was surrounded by supermodels on the catwalk to take the bow before a celebrity-packed front row.

The high emotion of that occasion is unlikely to be replicated in Paris, with Lagerfeld's friends insistent that the famously dry wit would have detested an elaborate display of mourning.