While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 31

PM Lee calls for US to deepen economic ties in Asia-Pacific

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called for the United States to develop and grow its economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, as he met with Democrat and Republican leaders on Wednesday (March 30).

The Biden administration is due to release its Indo-Pacific economic framework soon, which will lay out its economic strategy for the region.

"We hope to see these bear fruit in the years to come," said PM Lee, who is on a working visit to the US that ends Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

WHO says most likely scenario shows Covid-19 severity will decrease over time