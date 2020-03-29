While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 29

Coronavirus: Trump may quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

President Donald Trump said he’s considering an enforced quarantine for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to curb the coronavirus outbreak – a move that could fall afoul of the US Constitution.

Trump told reporters he had spoken with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Florida Governor Ron Desantis on Saturday morning before departing the White House to send off a Navy hospital ship bound for New York City from Norfolk, Virginia.

“There’s a possibility that some time today we’ll do a quarantine,” he said.

The president said “some people” would like him to impose a quarantine on the region, which accounts for more than half the US infections.

READ MORE HERE

Britain will have done well if fewer than 20,000 die, NHS chief says

Britain will have done well if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths, Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the state-run National Health Service (NHS), said on Saturday, as the number of Covid-19 deaths topped 1,000.

When asked if he hoped that the United Kingdom was not on the same trajectory as countries such as Italy, Powis said: "If we can keep deaths below 20,000 we will have done very well in this epidemic."

"If it is less than 20,000... that would be a good result though every death is a tragedy, but we should not be complacent about that," said Powis, speaking at a news conference in Downing Street alongside Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Italy small town priest deals with death on industrial scale

When he became a priest 40 years ago, Father Mario Carminati knew he would be dealing with death - but not on an industrial scale.

Coffins bearing deceased parishioners no longer leave one at a time in a shiny hearse after a funeral every week or so.

Now, because of the coronavirus outbreak, clusters of coffins arrive every day and are laid on the cold marble floor of St Joseph's Church.

READ MORE HERE

Hundreds to be evacuated from virus-hit ship off Panama

Hundreds of passengers on a cruise ship, where four people have died and over 130 others have influenza-like symptoms, including at least two with the coronavirus, will be transferred to a sister ship, Panamanian authorities said on Saturday.

"The ship which could not dock at any port in South America will remain in Panamanian waters eight nautical miles from the coast, since it did not receive approval from Panamanian health authorities to cross the (Panama) Canal," Panama's maritime authority said.

It said 401 asymptomatic passengers will be transferred from cruise operator Holland America Line's 238-meter MS Zaandam vessel to the Rotterdam, a sister ship.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: F1 could race into January if necessary, says Ferrari's Binotto

Formula One could shorten grand prix weekends and race into January if that helps salvage a season ravaged by the coronavirus, according to Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

The opening race in Australia on March 15 was cancelled and the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in May has also been scrapped, the first time since 1954 that it has not featured on the championship calendar.

A further six rounds have been postponed, and more look likely to follow with countries in lockdown, but Formula One bosses have said they hope to get back on track some time in the European summer with a reduced season of 15 to 18 races.

READ MORE HERE