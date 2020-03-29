Coronavirus: Trump may quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he is considering an enforced quarantine for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to curb the US coronavirus outbreak.

Trump told reporters he had spoken with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Florida Governor Ron Desantis on Saturday morning (March 28) before departing the White House to send off a Navy hospital ship bound for New York City from Norfolk, Virginia.

The president said "some people" would like him to impose a quarantine on the region, which accounts for more than half the US infections.

"It will be for a short period of time if we do it at all," he said.

Trump followed his comments with a tweet, saying “a decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”

In Albany, Cuomo said the issue of a quarantine did not come up during his talk with the president.

"I don't even like the sound of it," the governor said during his regular Covid-19 televised briefing.

The US had reported more than 105,000 cases of the disease as of Saturday and more than 1,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The country has the largest publicly reported outbreak in the world.

'TWO WEEKS'

The quarantine would be for "two weeks on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump said.

I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

It would "restrict travel, because they're having problems down in Florida, a lot of New Yorkers going down, we don't want that."

As he boarded Air Force One in Maryland, the president said states he did not identify were asking him to take action to quarantine the New York and New Jersey area.

"They go to Florida and a lot of people don't want that," he said.

Rhode Island state police, assisted by the National Guard, on Saturday began searching for people who had travelled from New York and planned to ask them to self-quarantine.

In Florida, Desantis this week required travellers who had been in the New York City area in the past three weeks to self-isolate.

Asked about his ambition to urge many Americans to return to work by the US Easter Sunday holiday on April 12, Trump said: "We'll see what happens."