While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 23

Four dead in stabbing, car-ramming in southern Israel

A man wielding a knife stabbed several people and ran over another in southern Israel on Tuesday (March 22), killing four, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent years.

Prime Minister Natfali Bennett promised a crackdown on “terrorists” following the bloodshed outside a gas station and a shopping centre in the southern city of Beersheba.

Police have not officially identified the suspect but multiple Israeli media outlets reported the attacker was a Bedouin man in his thirties who had previously been convicted over seeking ties with the Islamic State group.

Ukraine urges China to play more visible role to halt war