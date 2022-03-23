While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 23

Four dead in stabbing, car-ramming in southern Israel
A man wielding a knife stabbed several people and ran over another in southern Israel on Tuesday (March 22), killing four, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent years.
Prime Minister Natfali Bennett promised a crackdown on “terrorists” following the bloodshed outside a gas station and a shopping centre in the southern city of Beersheba.
Police have not officially identified the suspect but multiple Israeli media outlets reported the attacker was a Bedouin man in his thirties who had previously been convicted over seeking ties with the Islamic State group.
Ukraine urges China to play more visible role to halt war
Ukraine wants China to play a more "noticeable role" in halting the war being waged by Russia on its territory and also to become a future guarantor of its security, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday (March 22).
Andriy Yermak, who heads Zelenskiy's office, also said he expected a dialogue "very soon" between Ukraine's leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, without elaborating.
China, the world's no. 2 economy, has long been forging closer energy, trade and security ties with Russia but is also Ukraine's biggest trading partner. It has resisted pressure from Western countries to condemn Russia's invasion.
South Africa eases Covid-19 curbs, scraps PCR tests for jabbed travelers
South Africa, the country in Africa worst affected by coronavirus, on Tuesday (March 22) relaxed some of the remaining Covid-19 curbs, dropping mandatory negative results for inbound fully-vaccinated travellers, a move expected to boost tourists numbers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement to scale down restrictions imposed when the coronavirus arrived in the country in March 2020, as new infection rates slowed and deaths are fewer.
"Travellers entering South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours," said Ramaphosa.
Russia, US, Britain trade concerns at UN about chemical weapons in Ukraine
Russia, the United States and Britain traded accusations at the United Nations on Tuesday (March 22) over the possibility of a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, but none produced any evidence to back their concerns.
The comments were made by diplomats to reporters after Russia raised the issue of an ammonia leak in Ukraine's besieged northeastern city of Sumy - blaming "Ukrainian radical nationalist groups" - during a closed-door UN Security Council meeting. The accusation was rejected by Britain and the United States.
Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Russian troops "have never planned or carried out strikes against any Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances are stored or produced."
Tennis: Nadal out for up to six weeks with rib injury
Rafael Nadal said on Tuesday he would be out of action for between four and six weeks with a stress fracture of the rib.
"This is not good news and I did not expect this," tweeted Nadal, who will miss the start of the claycourt season.
The 35-year-old Spaniard will be ruled out of the Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments although he could potentially return for the Madrid Masters on May 1-8.